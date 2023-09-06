MG Launches Discount Offer for HS Essence Buyers

In a bid to lure buyers amid the economic chaos, MG has announced a special discount offer for HS Essence Buyers.

According to details, the company is offering a Rs. 200,000 rebate on the registration of a new HS Essence SUV. The announcement states that the offer is only available for limited stock and time. It will also offer “additional benefits” to the customers who avail of this offer.

On September 1, MG increased the price of HS Essence from Rs. 8,699,000 to Rs. 8,999,000, due to the dollar rate hike. The company recently shared its plans to introduce two new variants of the HS SUV as well. The models will be Excite and 2.0 AWD, in a bid to further strengthen its market presence against its competitors.

As part of its expansion strategy, MG is eyeing the sedan segment, which currently holds a 45% market share. General Manager Marketing Division, Asif Ahmed, expressed optimism about the potential of the sedan market and revealed that their first offering might be the MG GT.

For now, the details regarding the launch of new variants, their features, and prices are unknown. However, given the current economic conditions, launching newer and more expensive variants would be a bold choice.