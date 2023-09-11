New Zealand Announces World Cup 2023 Squad in a Unique Heartwarming Way [Video]

The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has unveiled its strong 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in India, in a truly familial fashion.

Families of the cricketers, ranging from children to grandparents, took center stage to reveal the squad members by announcing their respective ODI cap numbers.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Gives Befitting Response to Jay Shah’s Absurd Logic

In a short video shared by NZC on its official social media handles, family members of the cricketers can be seen announcing names and players’ ODI cap numbers.

The video starts with the wife and children of Kane Williamson saying the cap number of the New Zealand captain, continuing through a list of the immediate relatives of cricketers.

Williamson, despite grappling with a knee ligament injury, has been entrusted with the captaincy for the upcoming tournament, with Tom Latham as his deputy.

Renowned bowler, Trent Boult, will lead the pace attack for the Kiwis, while Finn Allen and Adam Milne have been omitted from the squad for the marquee event in India.

It is worth noting that New Zealand will kick off their World Cup campaign in the opening game of the tournament on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here is the complete squad for the World Cup 2023.