PIA Restricts Staff Car Speed Limits After Recent Accident

The flight crew vehicles of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have been involved in numerous accidents as of late. According to the report, the prime reason for the accidents was reckless driving.

PIA has taken notice of the issue and has created SOPs for official vehicles, drivers, and contract vehicles. The staff cars will not be allowed to travel over 100 kilometers per hour on the motorway.

PIA will have drug tests, medical fitness, and other tests for its own drivers and contracted drivers. Like flight crew, drivers will also be allocated maximum duty hours. Additionally, PIA staff car drivers and passengers must keep their seat belts fastened during the by-road journeys.

ALSO READ Rawal Chowk Flyover Fills Up With Water Again Due to Rainfall

The national carrier has issued these SOPs after a recent accident on the motorway near Sialkot. The accident involved senior stewardesses Rashida Majeed and Samina Aurangzeb. According to the details, the driver lost control of the staff vehicle at a high speed.

The company has issued these SOPs to avoid such accidents in the future.