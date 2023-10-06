Kia Reduces Car Prices By Up to Rs. 500,000

Following the recent appreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) has decided to reduce the prices of Kia vehicles.
In a press release, LMC announced up to Rs. 500,000 reduction in the rates of Kia cars.
The Sorento variants’ – 3.5L FWD, 2.4L AWD, and 2.4FWD – prices have been reduced by Rs. 500,000 each in the latest price review.
However, it is pertinent to mention that LMC has cut the prices of its Kia cars exclusively for customers who choose the full payment option.
Here are the revised prices:
|Model
|Old Price (PKR)
|New Price (PKR)
|Difference (PKR)
|Picanto AT
|3,950,000
|3,850,000
|-100,000
|Sportage FWD
|8,190,000
|8,040,000
|-150,000
|Sportage AWD
|8,920,000
|8,770,000
|-150,000
|Sportage Black Limited Edition
|9,650,000
|9,300,000
|-350,000
|Sorento 2.4L FWD
|10,800,000
|10,300,000
|-500,000
|Sorento 2.4L AWD
|11,700,000
|11,200,000
|-500,000
|Sorento 3.5L FWD
|11,790,000
|11,290,000
|-500,000
The new prices take effect from today, October 6, 2023.
In its press release, the company clarified that “new/additional duties and taxes, if any, imposed by the government and applicable at the time of delivery will be borne by the customer.”