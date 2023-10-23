Yadea Partners With Road Prince to Introduce Electric Scooters in Pakistan

Yadea is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Eiffel Industries Limited (Road Prince) to manufacture and market electric scooters in Pakistan. This collaboration aims to bring eco-friendly and innovative electric mobility solutions to the Pakistani consumer market, significantly reducing traveling costs for consumers.

Yadea, a brand renowned for its commitment to sustainable transportation, is set to make a significant impact on the lives of Pakistani consumers by providing a cost-effective alternative to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. Yadea electric scooters are designed to offer a highly efficient and economical mode of transportation.

Electric bikes or scooters, powered by rechargeable batteries, have the distinct advantage of being incredibly economical to run. The cost of electricity required to charge these bikes is significantly lower than the petrol prices. This means that Pakistani consumers can enjoy substantial savings on their daily commuting expenses.

Making remarks on this partnership, Mr. Muhammad Adeel Usman – Director of Operations said,

As we embark on this transformative journey with Yadea, our commitment to providing the people of Pakistan with sustainable, cost-effective, and innovative electric mobility solutions is unwavering. Together with Yadea, we are not only opening the doors to a cleaner, greener future but also redefining the way Pakistan moves. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to progress, quality, and a brighter tomorrow.

The partnership between Yadea and Eiffel Industries Limited (Road Prince) will see the establishment of a network of state-of-the-art 3S (Sales, Service, and Spare Parts) dealerships across Pakistan, ensuring easy access to Yadea’s electric bikes and providing top-notch customer service. These dealerships will serve as hubs of expertise, offering a wide range of electric scooter models to suit the diverse needs of Pakistani riders.

To further ensure customer satisfaction, all Yadea electric bikes sold through this partnership will come with a comprehensive 24-month warranty. This commitment to quality and reliability underscores Yadea and Eiffel Industries Limited’s dedication to delivering a superior riding experience while providing peace of mind to the customers.