Hyundai Announces Major Price Cut for All Cars

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 26, 2023 | 5:20 pm

Due to the recent appreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, all major car manufacturers have decided to pass on the benefits to their customers.

Hyundai Nishat Motors has also decided to lower the costs of its vehicles by up to Rs. 350,000. In a statement, the automaker said, “We greatly value your dedication to making the Hyundai brand the preferred choice for our customers.”

According to the revised price list, Sonata 2.0 and Sonata 2.5 saw the biggest price reduction of Rs. 350,000 each. Furthermore, all Elantra and Tucson variants have become Rs. 200,000 cheaper.

Here are the new prices of Hyundai’s cars:

Elantra

Variant Old Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Price Reduction (PKR)
Elantra 1.6 6,599,000 6,399,000 200,000
Elantra 2.0 7,130,000 6,930,000 200,000

Tucson

Variant Old Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Price Reduction (PKR)
Tucson GLS 7,365,000 7,165,000 200,000
Tucson GLS Sport 8,230,000 8,030,000 200,000
Tucson Ultimate 8,859,000 8,659,000 200,000

Sonata

Variant Old Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Price Reduction (PKR)
Sonata 2.0 10,329,000 9,979,000 350,000
Sonata 2.5 11,280,000 10,930,000 350,000

Porter

Variant Old Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Price Reduction (PKR)
Porter High Deck 3,829,000 3,729,000 100,000
Porter Flat Deck 3,809,000 3,709,000 100,000
Porter Deck Less 3,789,000 3,689,000 100,000
Porter High Deck with AC 3,939,000 3,839,000 100,000
Porter Flat Deck with AC 3,919,000 3,819,000 100,000
Porter Deck Less with AC 3,899,000 3,799,000 100,000

Recently, Hyundai Nishat launched the locally assembled Santa FE in Pakistan during an event in Lahore. It is available in two variants, the top-of-the-line Signature and the Smart variant.

Santa Fe Smart costs Rs. 12,990,000 while Santa Fe Signature costs Rs. 14,699,000. The booking for both variants is open on full payment and the delivery is expected to take approximately 2-3 months.


    Lies!! i have submitted 3mill payorder 22 days back and have not yet given booking order. They are saying on full payment closed first day and no new car bookings are being taken.

    Reply

    >