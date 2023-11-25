Islamabad to Launch Electric Bus Service on 13 Routes Next Year

Islamabad will soon be getting a state-of-the-art bus service as 30 electric buses from China will arrive next month.

This was revealed by the officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) during a meeting held under Chairman Anwarul Haq. He was informed that 160 electric buses will be imported from China.

In the first phase, 30 buses will reach Pakistan in January and the rest will be imported in February and March. Chairman CDA directed the concerned officials to make sure the buses arrive without any delay.

The bus service is expected to be officially launched soon after the arrival of the first fleet of buses, which will be operated on 13 routes in the federal capital.

Furthermore, CDA will start the construction of the main bus depot at Zero Point along Srinagar Highway towards the H-8 side in the next few days. The construction process is expected to take six months.

Additionally, the civic authority plans to construct three more bus depots as well. Earlier in October, it was decided that the construction of the depot would be carried out under 42(f) of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

According to the rules, only government-run construction firms were permitted to take part in the bidding process for “its speedy and timely completion.”

The National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) has been handed over the responsibility of operating the buses on 13 routes. The NRTC will be receiving Rs. 306 to Rs. 331 per kilometer from CDA.

Following are the details about the routes:

Route 1: Police Foundation/Orange Line Station to Red Line Faiz Ahmed Faiz Station in I-8

Route 2: Allama Iqbal Station to Red Line Potohar Station

Route 3: Pims to Secretariat

Route 4: D-12 to G-10

Route 5: F-11 to Red Line F-8 Station

Route 6: G-11 to Pims

Route 7: Aabpara to Tramri Chowk

Route 8: Nilor to Khanna Pul

Route 9: Pirwadhai Chowk to Faizabad

Route 10: B-17 to 26 Number Chungi

Route 11: I-16 to 26 Number

It is pertinent to mention that directives for starting the bus service were given by former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. During his tenure, he inaugurated Orange Line, Green Line, and Blue Line metro bus services.