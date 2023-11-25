Pakistan Trumps India, Securing UNESCO Vice Chairman Position

In a major victory over India on the international stage, Pakistan secured the position of Vice Chair of the UNESCO Executive Board from the Asia Pacific Group for the 2023-2025 term with an overwhelming majority.

Pakistan secured 38 votes out of the total 58 from the members of the Executive Board during the elections held at the 218th Session of the UNESCO Executive Board in Paris.

Only 18 members voted for India, giving Pakistan a clear edge over its neighboring country.

Pakistan has been elected, with overwhelming support, as Vice Chair of UNESCO Executive Board (term 2023-25) from Asia Pacific Group at the ExB Session. Grateful to all members for their trust and support. 🇵🇰 is deeply committed to cooperative multilateralism and looks forward to… pic.twitter.com/Bd1YRuiIJy — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) November 24, 2023

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch thanked all the ‘members of the Executive Board and all member states of UNESCO for their overwhelming support and the trust reposed in its candidature.’

Furthermore, she reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to performing its duties with credibility, honest dialogue, and mutual respect.

Additionally, Baloch stated that Pakistan, as an ardent supporter of multilateralism, will partner with ‘UNESCO member states to mobilize collective efforts to promote common objectives at UNESCO, including its global priorities – Africa and Gender Equality and the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Operational Strategy.’

It is important to note that Pakistan was re-elected to the Executive Board at the elections held on 15 November during the UNESCO General Conference. Pakistan’s Permanent Delegation to Unesco based in Paris had stated that the country secured the most votes in the group.

In a statement, the representatives of Pakistan expressed their gratitude to the member states for their support and trust. “Pakistan will continue to work together with all member states in advancing our shared objectives,” the statement added.