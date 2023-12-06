6.5-Kilometer Signal-Free Corridor Opened For Traffic in Lahore [Video]

Just a few days after inaugurating the Akbar Chowk Flyover, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has opened another project for traffic.

The 6.5 kilometers long Shahra-e-Nazria Pakistan has been converted into a signal-free corridor by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA). The project was inaugurated on Tuesday by the caretaker CM in the presence of DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed, and other senior officials.

The chief engineer informed the officials that seven protected U-turns were constructed to make the Shahra-e-Nazria Pakistan a signal-free corridor. Officials hope that the opening of this signal-free corridor will solve the traffic problems on the city’s busiest highway.

Check out the panoramic view of signal-free corridor on Shahrah Nazaria-e-Pakistan from Canal Road to College Road Amir Chowk through a drone's lens. This eco-friendly project completed in just 40 days, set to save millions in fuel and time!@MohsinnaqviC42 @RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/mlHP0MTNSw — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) December 5, 2023

The caretaker CM was informed that no trees were cut down during the construction of the project. CM Naqvi lauded the officials of LDA for completing another project ahead of its schedule, saving valuable time and resources.

Earlier, during a meeting of the provincial cabinet, the caretaker CM approved a significant increase in the driving license fee. The fee has been increased to Rs.1,000 from a mere Rs. 60.

Furthermore, citizens of foreign countries, including America and Canada, can get their driving licenses online by paying a fee of $100.