Islamabad to Get Over 146 KM of Separate Cycling Lanes For Eco-Friendly Travel

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced that it is in the process of implementing the ‘Cycling as an Alternative Transport’ project.

According to the civic authority, over 146 KM of dedicated cycling lanes will be developed all over the federal capital under this project. It aims to reduce carbon footprint and traffic congestion through this project.

CDA further stated that a protected path will enable female and senior citizens to use this track. According to details, the bicycle lanes will be built around Islamabad in three phases, scheduled to be completed by February 2025.

Initially, during February and March next year, the authority plans to build bicycle lanes along Jinnah Avenue, Margalla Road, G-7, and G-6. In the second phase, the rest of the 14 sectors and major avenues of Islamabad will be getting bicycling lanes from May to November.

In the final phase of the project, planned between December 2024 to February 2025, bicycle lanes will be constructed along the Srinagar Highway and Islamabad Expressway (up till PWD).

Moreover, the authority also plans to introduce electric bikes in the final phase. The authority will partner with a private company to provide electric bikes for rent at 72 locations throughout the city.

All electric bikes will travel through signal-free roads in a separate lane at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour. According to Member Technology and Digitization, the project will be completed at a total cost of Rs. 1.5 billion.

CDA has prepared a PC-I in this regard, and the CDA board will deliberate on the matter in its meeting scheduled for tomorrow. The PC-I highlighted the frequent use of public transport by the residents of Islamabad, and the benefits of the project.