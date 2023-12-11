Punjab Govt Sets Up Toll Tax on 18 Different Roads

The caretaker government of Punjab has decided to impose a toll tax on 18 roads across the province, aiming to generate additional revenue for essential infrastructure development and maintenance.

Approval for the imposition of the toll tax on these roads was given during a meeting of the provincial caretaker cabinet held under Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

These roads include toll collection would also cover a significant stretch from Bahawalpur to Hashilpur to Chishtian.

Additionally, the government has decided to reinstate toll tax on highways across Gujranwala, Nankana Sahib, and Sheikhupura. An official notification is expected to be issued by the Finance and Communication departments.