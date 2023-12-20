News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Seres 3 EV Gets a Massive Rs. 809,000 Price Cut a Month After Its Launch

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 20, 2023 | 6:37 pm

Just a month after its official launch in Pakistan, Regal Automobiles has announced a massive price reduction for its locally assembled Seres 3 Electric Vehicle (EV).

In a notification on Wednesday, the company stated that it has decided to reduce the price of the vehicle due to improvement in the value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

Furthermore, the adjustment in duty and levies for EVs has also been cited as the reason for the price cut. Additionally, the company added that this step aligns with its commitment to encouraging sustainable mobility and promoting the adoption of electric vehicles within the country.

Price Reduction

The ex-factory price of locally assembled Seres 3 EV has been significantly reduced by Rs. 809,000. Following the price reduction, the vehicle will now be available for Rs. 8,390,000 compared to its old price of Rs. 9,199,000.

Moreover, the booking price of the car has also been slashed by Rs.50,000. EV enthusiasts can book Seres 3 at Rs. 250,000 instead of Rs. 300,000. The delivery is expected to start by April 2024.

