Sazgar Gets First Ever Electric Rickshaw Manufacturing License

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 10, 2024 | 5:27 pm

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has awarded the first-ever license for electric rickshaw manufacturing to Sazgar Engineering Works Limited at a ceremony held in Lahore.

This marks the official start of electric rickshaw manufacturing in the province. During the ceremony, the caretaker CM announced the distribution of 26 thousand electric motorbikes and rickshaws to the public on an interest-free basis.

According to Mohsin Naqvi, 10,000 e-bikes have been allocated for students, 2,000 for working women, 2,000 e-three-wheelers for handicapped persons, 10,000 e-rikshaws for the general public, and 2,000 e-bikes for government employees.

Furthermore, Naqvi banned government-level purchases of petrol-powered motorcycles across the province, opting for electric bikes in the future.

The caretaker CM lauded the efforts of the Bank of Punjab for supporting the government’s initiative of providing interest-free electric bikes and rickshaws to the masses. Moreover, the caretaker CM inaugurated the Qingqi Rickshaw Registration Program across the province at the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by the Consul General of China Mr. Zhao Shiren, Consul General of America Ms. Kirstin K. Hawkins, Provincial Ministers, SM Tanveer, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Bilal Afzal, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chairman of Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood, Secretary Transport, CCPO, Commissioner Lahore, and senior officials from various companies.

