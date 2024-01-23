Omoda and Jaecoo’s Plan to Step into Pakistan

Last week we broke the news that Chery International’s Omoda and Jaecoo brands are going to launch new cars in Pakistan. Now, at an exclusive live stream, Mr. Ryan Wang, Brand Manager of Omoda and Jaecoo, revealed more info exclusively to ProPakistani about Omoda E5 EV and Jaecoo J7 PHEV.

Omoda E5 is a mainstream EV and is targeted at Gen-Z buyers and a younger demographic, owing to its styling choices and features. Meanwhile, the Jaecoo J7 PHEV is more of a luxury, off-road SUV, targeted at high-end buyers.

Chery International claims that the J7 PHEV offers better styling, bigger infotainment screens, improved driver assist features, and better off-roading due to having a locking differential versus its competitors, which should give it an edge in the Pakistani market.

Omoda E5 and Pakistan’s Charging Infrastructure

Meanwhile, the Omoda E5 will be competing with the MG ZS EV, which offers a similar range and platform as the E5. As Pakistan’s electric car charging infrastructure is lacking, Omoda will be setting up charging infrastructure in major cities across Pakistan.

Price and Launch Details

No pricing details have been finalized for Pakistan yet. The prices are expected to be competitive and will target similar spec vehicles with the Toyota Corolla Cross and Hyundai Santa Fe competing with Jaecoo J7 PHEV. Omoda E5 will target MG ZS EV as it happens to be its closest competitor.

Note that Omoda E5 will cost around Rs. 1 crore in Malaysia and Jaecoo J7 PHEV’s price hasn’t been finalized yet. Prices in Pakistan will be slightly higher due to duties and taxes.

Mr. Ryan Wang revealed that they’re aiming to launch these two vehicles in Pakistan as soon as possible. The exact launch date may be finalized by the second half of 2024.

Chery’s Presence in Pakistan

Currently, two Chery vehicles, namely Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro are assembled and sold by Ghandhara Automobiles in Pakistan.

Chery International has big plans for the Pakistani market and rightfully so. The company’s income reached CNY 300 billion in 2023. With nearly 1 million vehicles exported within the same year, Chery has been the biggest passenger vehicle exporter in China for the past 21 years.