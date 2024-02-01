Xiaomi SU7 Electric Car’s Mass Production Begins This Month

According to media reports in China, Xiaomi’s SU7 is expected to enter mass production in mid to late February.

Given the potential disruptions caused by the Chinese New Year festival, Xiaomi’s SU7 mass production is expected to commence after the break, which will conclude on February 19.

As per reports, the tech giant will most likely produce only 2,000 units of its first-ever electric car in March. The production capacity is expected to increase gradually until July, hitting 10,000 units.

The company plans to maintain this level beyond July. The commencement of mass production is expected to be followed by the first deliveries.

However, there is still no information on the specific timeline. Reports suggest that the SU7 Max will be priced at approximately $50,950.

It should be recalled that Xiaomi’s much-anticipated electric vehicle the SU7 was launched in late December last year. The company’s founder and CEO Lei Jun revealed the vehicle to the public during the launch event in Beijing, China.

During the event, Lei Jun revealed his company’s ambition to become one of the world’s top 5 automakers over the next 15 to 20 years. He added that Xiaomi’s goal is to make a dream car that is as good as Porsche and Tesla.