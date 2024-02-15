ORA 03 Electric Car Launched in Pakistan by Sazgar Engineering

Sazgar Engineering, known for selling locally assembled cars of various Chinese companies including BAIC BJ40 Plus, Haval H6/H6 HEV, and Haval Jolion, has gained massive success with these vehicles.

Sazgar Engineering has made rapid strides in local assembly, particularly by being one of the pioneers in launching a locally assembled hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). Now, the company has achieved another milestone by introducing an electric vehicle in the local market.

According to details, Sazgar has launched the ORA 03 electric vehicle by Chinese company Great Wall Motor (GWM). For now, the company is selling imported (CBU) units of this electric car.

Following are its official specs and features:

Power and Battery Specs

The electric car by Sazgar Engineering boasts the following specifications:

Lithium iron phosphate 47.78 kWh battery.

Range of 310-400 kilometers per charge.

Permanent magnet synchronous electric motor.

Front Wheel Drive (FWD) drivetrain.

Maximum power of 140 Hp with 219 Nm of maximum torque

Top speed of 160 kilometers per hour.

Exterior

LED electric adjustment headlamps

Electric fold + electric adjustment and side lighter repeater side view mirrors

Headlamp auto-off

Rear fog lamp

LED high brake lamp

Auto headlight

Daytime Running Lights (DRLs)

Manual tailgate

Panoramic sunroof

Auto flat wiper

Shark Finn Antenna

215/50 R18 alloy wheels

Interior

2-direction manual adjust microfiber leather steering wheel

Red & Beige interior

Driver-side keyless entry

Steering mode

Electric + 6-direction driver seat

Manual + 4-direction front passenger seat

Leatherette seats

6:4-back rear seats

7-inch instrumental cluster

Wireless charging

10.25-inch color multitouch screen

Hotline defrost back view mirror

Auto AC

Safety and Convenience

Adaptive cruise control + intelligent cruise assist

ABS + EBD + TCS + RMI + ESC + EPB

Up Hill Assist Control

Front + reverse radar

Automatic Vehicle Hold

Fully automatic integrated parking system

Lane Departure Warning + Lane Hold + Lane Center Hold

Front collision warning + Auto Emergency Braking

Auto collision unlock

Rear collision warning

Dual + front side + curtain airbags

Price

The price of the new ORA 03 electric car is Rs. 8,999,999.

Booking & Delivery

According to the company, the booking for the car will open in the next few days, with a booking price ranging between Rs. 3-5 million. The expected delivery time is around 3-4 months.