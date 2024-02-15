ORA 03 Electric Car Launched in Pakistan by Sazgar Engineering

Sazgar Engineering, known for selling locally assembled cars of various Chinese companies including BAIC BJ40 Plus, Haval H6/H6 HEV, and Haval Jolion, has gained massive success with these vehicles.
Sazgar Engineering has made rapid strides in local assembly, particularly by being one of the pioneers in launching a locally assembled hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). Now, the company has achieved another milestone by introducing an electric vehicle in the local market.
According to details, Sazgar has launched the ORA 03 electric vehicle by Chinese company Great Wall Motor (GWM). For now, the company is selling imported (CBU) units of this electric car.
Following are its official specs and features:
Power and Battery Specs
The electric car by Sazgar Engineering boasts the following specifications:
- Lithium iron phosphate 47.78 kWh battery.
- Range of 310-400 kilometers per charge.
- Permanent magnet synchronous electric motor.
- Front Wheel Drive (FWD) drivetrain.
- Maximum power of 140 Hp with 219 Nm of maximum torque
- Top speed of 160 kilometers per hour.
Exterior
- LED electric adjustment headlamps
- Electric fold + electric adjustment and side lighter repeater side view mirrors
- Headlamp auto-off
- Rear fog lamp
- LED high brake lamp
- Auto headlight
- Daytime Running Lights (DRLs)
- Manual tailgate
- Panoramic sunroof
- Auto flat wiper
- Shark Finn Antenna
- 215/50 R18 alloy wheels
Interior
- 2-direction manual adjust microfiber leather steering wheel
- Red & Beige interior
- Driver-side keyless entry
- Steering mode
- Electric + 6-direction driver seat
- Manual + 4-direction front passenger seat
- Leatherette seats
- 6:4-back rear seats
- 7-inch instrumental cluster
- Wireless charging
- 10.25-inch color multitouch screen
- Hotline defrost back view mirror
- Auto AC
Safety and Convenience
- Adaptive cruise control + intelligent cruise assist
- ABS + EBD + TCS + RMI + ESC + EPB
- Up Hill Assist Control
- Front + reverse radar
- Automatic Vehicle Hold
- Fully automatic integrated parking system
- Lane Departure Warning + Lane Hold + Lane Center Hold
- Front collision warning + Auto Emergency Braking
- Auto collision unlock
- Rear collision warning
- Dual + front side + curtain airbags
Price
The price of the new ORA 03 electric car is Rs. 8,999,999.
Booking & Delivery
According to the company, the booking for the car will open in the next few days, with a booking price ranging between Rs. 3-5 million. The expected delivery time is around 3-4 months.