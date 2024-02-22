News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

New Metro Routes Delayed in Islamabad Due to Late Bus Shipments

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 22, 2024 | 2:07 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

The unavailability of shipping vessels has delayed the arrival of the first batch of 30 electric buses from China out of 160.

Sources revealed that the first batch of buses was expected to depart from China through a special vessel in the next few days. However, the delivery has been delayed due to the vessel’s unavailability.

An official told a local media outlet that they are in touch with the Chinese authorities. He added that they are working to load buses on a vessel on Thursday (today).

The official claimed that the first batch of 30 electric buses would arrive at the Karachi port within the next three weeks. These buses would then be transported to Islamabad, followed by two other batches in the next two months.

The contract to manufacture the electric buses was awarded to an international firm. According to details, the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) would operate these buses on 13 routes across the federal capital.

Previously, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the NRTC had signed an agreement. The civic authority will pay the NRTC about Rs. 306 to Rs. 331 per kilometer to operate the buses under the agreement between the two parties.

The 13 routes consist of the following:

  1. Police Foundation/Orange Line Station to Old Metro Bus Faiz Ahmed Faiz Station (I-8)
  2. Allama Iqbal Station to Old Metro Bus Potohar Station
  3. PIMS to Secretariat
  4. D-12 to G-10
  5. F-11 to Old Metro F-8 Station
  6. G-11 to PIMS
  7. Aabpara to Taramri Chowk
  8. Nilor to Khanna Pul
  9. Pirwadhai Chowk to Faizabad
  10. B-17 to Chungi Number 26
  11. I-16 to Chungi Number 26

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

YouTuber Mom Ruby Franke Sentenced to Prison For Child Abuse
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>