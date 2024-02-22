New Metro Routes Delayed in Islamabad Due to Late Bus Shipments

The unavailability of shipping vessels has delayed the arrival of the first batch of 30 electric buses from China out of 160.

Sources revealed that the first batch of buses was expected to depart from China through a special vessel in the next few days. However, the delivery has been delayed due to the vessel’s unavailability.

An official told a local media outlet that they are in touch with the Chinese authorities. He added that they are working to load buses on a vessel on Thursday (today).

The official claimed that the first batch of 30 electric buses would arrive at the Karachi port within the next three weeks. These buses would then be transported to Islamabad, followed by two other batches in the next two months.

The contract to manufacture the electric buses was awarded to an international firm. According to details, the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) would operate these buses on 13 routes across the federal capital.

Previously, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the NRTC had signed an agreement. The civic authority will pay the NRTC about Rs. 306 to Rs. 331 per kilometer to operate the buses under the agreement between the two parties.

The 13 routes consist of the following: