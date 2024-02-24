CBD Route 47 Road Completed in Lahore

The Central Business District (CBD) of Punjab has completed the construction of CBD Route 47 in Lahore.

The project spans 4.2 kilometers and features three lanes operating in a two-way capacity. It will be inaugurated by the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

During a meeting headed by the Central Business District Chief Executive Officer Punjab Imran Amin, the final preparations for the launch of CBD Route 47 were discussed.

The meeting was also attended by Executive Director Commercial Mohammed Omer, Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Director Marketing Waseem Siddiq, Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, Director Architecture and Planning Sameer Aftab Sial, and Director Construction Asif Babar.

According to Amin, “CBD Route 47 is poised to significantly enhance traffic flow, providing a seamless and efficient commute for the residents of Punjab.”

It is pertinent to mention that the naming of Central Business District Route 47 is a tribute to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, as well as to his companions and the martyrs of independence.

The CBD Route 47 is designed to provide convenient access from Main Boulevard Gulberg. It traverses through Central Business District Punjab Quaid District and extends to Walton Road in Central Business District Punjab Bab District.