Chief Minister Punjab Orders to Repair All Road Across Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has ordered the officials to launch the “Sarkein Bahaal Punjab Khushhal” project across the province.

Under this project, the provincial authorities will carry out the rehabilitation of all inter and intra-district roads. During a meeting in this regard, the Chief Minister of Punjab directed the officials to initiate the project for the socio-economic development of the province’s people.

CM Maryam Nawaz stated that all the roads should be repaired in the next six months. She also issued orders for the installation of electric weighing machines on roads to effectively implement an axle load management system to ensure the durability of roads.

The CM directed to complete the under-construction road projects at the earliest. Furthermore, she also sought a report regarding the condition of road bridges across Punjab.

Additionally, she directed the construction of expressways on major link roads like Multan-Vehari and Chiniot-Faisalabad under the public-private partnership model.