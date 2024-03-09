National Institute of Electronics Develops Electric Car From an 800CC Vehicle

The National Institute of Electronics (NIE), under the Ministry of Science and Technology, has achieved a significant milestone by converting an 800cc fuel-powered car into an electric vehicle.

The electric car made its debut yesterday at the Allama Iqbal Open University during an expo. It features a 10-kilowatt motor powered by a battery.

Zawar Hussain, the General Director of NIE, disclosed that the institute is tirelessly working towards making the car fully functional. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s electric car market continues to grow as multiple new models have been launched by different companies.

Recently, Hyundai Nishat introduced the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 in the local market. According to an announcement by the company, the IONIQ 5 costs Rs. 22,500,000, while the IONIQ 6 costs Rs. 23,000,000.

The company has announced that bookings for these new launches opened on March 1, 2024, with a delivery time of 4-5 months. Customers are required to make a 50% payment at the time of booking and the remaining 50% at the time of delivery.

Interested buyers can visit and book these vehicles at the following Hyundai dealerships: