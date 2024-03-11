Arabian Sea Tensions Delay Islamabad’s Electric Bus Project

Islamabad’s urban transport project is facing delays due to Houthi attacks against Israel-bound ships in the Arabian Sea.

Sources in the Capital Development Authority (CDA) told ProPakistani that due to Houthis’ operation in the Arabian Sea, the route of cargo ships bringing electric buses from China to Pakistan had to be changed. Instead of Dubai, the cargo ship carrying buses will now arrive in Pakistan via Singapore.

According to CDA sources, changing the sea route will result in an additional month for the cargo to arrive. The cargo ship, which was supposed to reach Port Qasim in ten days, will now take a month. Electric buses from China were dispatched on February 22 for Pakistan.

CDA has planned to operate electric buses on 13 public routes in Islamabad. Due to economic conditions and various other reasons, every bus has already faced delays of more than a year. The buses were supposed to start operations in March, but it has been postponed until April.

In the first phase of implementation, Islamabad residents can look forward to witnessing electric buses gracefully navigate two key routes. The routes, from IJP Road to PIMS and from Taramri Chowk to PIMS, will make it easier to commute for residents, offering a cleaner and quieter alternative.

To ensure the seamless operation of these electric marvels, CDA is also making strides in infrastructure development. According to the CDA, the central depo for electric buses will be established at Zero Point, and state-of-the-art electric charging stations are in the process of construction.