Toyota Discontinues a Yaris Variant in Pakistan

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 16, 2024 | 5:24 pm

Indus Motor Company (IMC), the assembler of Toyota-brand vehicles in Pakistan, said on Friday that it has decided to discontinue one of the variants of the Toyota Yaris.

According to the official notification from the company, the discontinued variant in question is the Toyota Yaris 1.3 CVT AERO.

“The allocations of Yaris 1.3 CVT AERO have been lapsed in the allocation system. Dealerships are requested to update their price lists and inform their sales teams accordingly,” the notification read.

IMC is expected to share an update regarding the existing orders of this variant in the coming days. It should be recalled that the AERO variant was launched in April last year with a few exterior upgrades, including: 

  • Aero Front Bumper Extension with unique Foglamp covers.
  • Aero side skirts (L+H side).
  •  Aero Bumper Extension with black inlay.
  • Aero Smart Rear Trunk Spoiler.

It was launched at a price Rs. 5,199,000. Indus Motor Company didn’t reveal the reason behind its decision but low sales could be the primary reason.

In its latest report, Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) revealed that Toyota witnessed a 26% decline in its sales.

The company sold 2,036 units last month compared to 2,762 vehicles in January 2024. Moreover, earlier this month, the company also announced a 6-day production cut from March 6 to 11.

