Toyota to Mass-Produce All-Electric Hilux by 2025

Toyota has announced plans to mass-produce a battery-electric version of its iconic Hilux pickup truck by the end of 2025. The announcement came from the president of Toyota’s Thailand unit on Tuesday, signaling a strategic shift for the Japanese automaker.

While Toyota has been relatively slow in adopting electric powertrains, the company’s stance appears to be evolving. The president of Toyota’s Thai division revealed intentions to unveil an all-electric variant of the Hilux pickup truck within the next few years.

This announcement closely follows a similar move by rival Japanese automaker Isuzu Motors, which recently declared its plans to manufacture a battery-powered D-MAX pickup in Thailand by 2025.

The Hilux holds significant importance in many global markets, and Toyota had previously showcased an all-electric concept version of the truck in 2022 to commemorate its 60th anniversary in Thailand. The prototype was partly developed in Thailand, a key manufacturing hub for Toyota in the region.

Noriaki Yamashita, representing Toyota Thailand, confirmed that a production version of the electric pickup truck is on the horizon. However, details regarding the manufacturing location of the Hilux BEV were not disclosed.

Yamashita mentioned that the electric pickup will undergo testing in Pattaya, a resort town in eastern Thailand, before entering production. Approximately a dozen electric trucks will be deployed in Pattaya next month for use as public transport vehicles at the popular tourist destination.

Toyota’s decision to venture into electric pickup production comes in the wake of increased interest in electric vehicles globally. Emmanuel Beaune, head of Toyota’s commercial vehicle division in Europe, disclosed that the company has received inquiries about an electric Hilux for the European market.

Although Toyota is exploring electric powertrains, Beaune emphasized a “multi-pathway approach,” offering consumers a range of powertrain options, including electric, internal combustion, hybrid, and hydrogen.