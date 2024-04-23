Exclusive First Look at Kia’s Tasman Pickup Truck [Video+Images]

South Korean automotive giant Kia Motors has unveiled the first official image of its highly anticipated Tasman pickup truck. Adorned with a vibrant but rather distracting camouflage wrap, the exclusive picture gave fans a sneak peek at the rugged mid-size truck’s design.

Upon first look, the Tasman is presented in a “Tasmania-inspired” camouflage wrap, crafted by Australian and New Zealand artist Richard Boyd-Dunlop. The mid-size truck boasts a robust crew-cab shape, hinting at ample interior space and utility. Notably, its headlights bear a resemblance to those found on Kia’s popular Telluride and EV9 SUV models. Although the pickup has chunky all-terrain tires, it remains to be seen how the Tasman performs off-road.

Kia has emphasized that the Tasman will make its initial debut in select international markets, including Korea, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. Despite the exciting reveal, details regarding the Tasman’s mechanical specifications, including its underpinnings and powertrains, remain undisclosed. Furthermore, its potential availability in the lucrative U.S. market remains uncertain.

However, recent spy footage has emerged showing a camouflaged Tasman prototype undergoing testing in the United States, specifically in California with Michigan plates. While it’s common for manufacturers to test vehicles in regions where they aren’t intended to be sold, this sighting has sparked speculation about Tasman’s U.S. prospects.

If the Tasman does indeed make its way to American shores, it may face challenges such as the infamous Chicken Tax—a 25-percent tariff on imported light trucks. Originating from President Lyndon B. Johnson’s administration in 1964, the tax could significantly impact the truck’s pricing and market competitiveness, especially if it isn’t manufactured domestically.