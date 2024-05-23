Wasim Akram Backs Gautam Gambhir As The New Head Coach Of India

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram has backed Gautam Gambhir to become the new head coach of the Indian cricket team, describing him as the most suitable candidate to replace the outgoing Rahul Dravid.

Akram’s endorsement comes amid reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reached out to three prominent international coaches including Stephen Fleming, Ricky Ponting, and Justin Langer.

While speaking on a YouTube channel the legendary fast bowler stated, “Yeah, he is the best candidate. It depends on whether Gautam accepts it. He has also left politics because it took too much time. It is a time-consuming job. He is a very intelligent person, so he realized it’s not easy.”

Gambhir, known for his gritty batting and leadership, has been involved in coaching and commentary since his retirement. He was the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team that lifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in 2012 and 2014.

Meanwhile, the BCCI’s search for Dravid’s successor has seen them contact Fleming, Ponting, and Langer, each bringing a wealth of experience and a unique coaching style.

Fleming, renowned for his success with the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, Ponting, a two-time World Cup-winning captain, and Langer, who recently led Australia to an Ashes victory, are all formidable contenders.

Gambhir is currently serving Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a mentor in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and has vast experience in coaching which means that he can be a solid candidate after the T20 World Cup for the Indian Cricket team.

India will not participate in any practice matches and will enter straight into the T20 World Cup against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York.