Karachi Board Announces New Matric Exam Datesheet

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) revealed a fresh schedule on Wednesday for the postponed matric exams due to a heatwave alert.

As per the schedule released by Controller Examination Khalid Ehsan, the 9th standard’s Urdu paper is set for May 28, followed by the 10th standard’s Sindhi paper on May 29.

ALSO READ Karachi Board Launches New Cheating-Proof Exam Papers

Furthermore, the 9th standard’s Islamic Studies paper has been rescheduled for May 30, and the 10th standard’s Pakistan Studies paper will now be held on May 31.

The BSEK had postponed the ninth and matric exams slated from May 21-27 due to an expected heatwave. The decision came after heatwave alerts from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

ALSO READ Pakistani Martial Artist Breaks Multiple World Records In 48 Hours

“It is further informed that the said examination will now be continued with effect from 28th May 2024 as per schedule. The revised schedule of postponed papers will be issued later on,” BSEK previously announced.

Earlier, the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) had also postponed the intermediate exams by five days. These exams will now begin on June 1.