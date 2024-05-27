Twelve Injured During Turbulence on Qatar Airways Flight

Twelve people were injured when a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin encountered severe turbulence on Sunday. The incident occurred while the aircraft was flying over Turkey.

The flight, QR017, landed safely in Dublin shortly before 1 pm local time, where it was met by emergency services, including airport police and the fire and rescue department. According to a statement from Dublin Airport, six passengers and six crew members were injured during the turbulence. Eight of those injured were taken to a nearby hospital for further assessment and treatment.

Dublin Airport confirmed that it was assisting passengers and crew affected by the incident and stated that airport operations remained unaffected. Despite the turbulence, the plane’s return flight to Doha, QR018, is scheduled to proceed, though it will experience a delay in departure.

Qatar Airways issued a statement saying,

The flight landed safely in Dublin, but a small number of passengers and crew sustained minor injuries in flight and are now receiving medical attention. The matter is now subject to an internal investigation. The safety and security of our passengers and crew are our top priority.

This turbulence incident comes just days after another severe turbulence event on a Singapore Airlines flight. On Tuesday, flight SQ321 from London to Singapore encountered extreme turbulence at 37,000 feet, resulting in injuries to 104 passengers and the death of a man with a heart condition. The flight experienced a sudden drop before ascending sharply, followed by a series of dips and ascents over a minute.