Here’s How Much Toyota Increased Prices of Different Car Models in 2019

The past year has been pretty tough for the auto sector of Pakistan with a massive decline in sales leading to non-production days and inventory going unsold.

One of the major reasons is that the automakers have raised their prices multiple times in this year alone. We have covered the price hikes authorized by Pak Suzuki during 2019 and will now look at the prices raised by Toyota over the course of this year.

Corolla’s 1.3-liter base variant XLi had a starting price of Rs. 2,044,000 at the start of the year and now it costs Rs. 2,499,000 after a hike of Rs. 455,000. The flagship variant, the 1.8-litre Grande CVT SR cost Rs. 2,999,000 at the beginning of the year and over the course of the year, its price has been hiked by a staggering Rs. 700,000 and costs Rs. 3,699,000.

You can see the change in the prices of Corolla and its variants below:

Model Price at the Start of the Year Price at the End of the Year Increase in Price during Jan-Dec 2019 Xli 2,044,000 2,499,000 455,000 Xli AT 2,119,000 2,599,000 480,000 GLi 2,299,000 2,749,000 450,000 GLi AT 2,374,000 2,849,000 475,000 Altis 1.6 2,574,000 3,149,000 575,000 Altis 1.8 MT 2,689,000 3,299,000 610,000 Altis 1.8 CVT 2,814,000 3,449,000 635,000 Grande MT SR 2,864,000 3,499,000 635,000 Grande CVT SR 2,999,000 3,699,000 700,000

At the start of the year, the case could be made that prices had to be raised due to the devaluation of the rupee and the imposition of the Federal Excise Duty (FED) but as the year progressed, the rupee has gained some ground back and is relatively stable but the prices have only gone one way – up.

Even the Toyota Hilux wasn’t spared from the price hikes as seen in the table below:

Model Price at the Start of the Year Price at the End of the Year Increase in Price during Jan-Dec 2019 4×2 Single Cab Standard 2,929,000 3,159,000 230,000 4×2 Single Cab Up-Spec 2,959,000 3,479,000 520,000 4×2 Single Cab Deck-less 2,674,000 3,159,000 485,000 4×4 Single Cab Standard 4,159,000 4,849,000 690,000 Double Cab Standard 4,549,000 5,249,000 700,000

The Toyota Hilux Revo saw the price of its variants increase considerably with all of them seeing a collective increase of Rs. 700,000-800,000. You can see the changes in the table below:

Model Price at the Start of the Year Price at the End of the Year Increase in Price during Jan-Dec 2019 Revo G 2.8 4,859,000 5,599,000 740,000 Revo G AT 2.8 5,089,000 5,899,000 810,000 Revo V AT 2.8 5,339,000 6,249,000 850,000

The Fortuner had the biggest increase in its price as the year progressed and in the case of the Diesel variant, the price was increased by a mind-numbing Rs. 1.85 million as seen in the table below:

Model Price at the Start of the Year Price at the End of the Year Increase in Price during Jan-Dec 2019 AT Petrol 6,399,000 7,999,000 1,600,000 AT Diesel 6,799,000 8,649,000 1,850,000

Let us know what you think in the comments below?