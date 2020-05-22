Motorway Police Issues SOPs for Transport Services

According to media reports, a list of standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued by the Motorway Police. these SOPs pertain to the passenger transportation services and must be observed whilst traveling.

The National highways and motorways will be open to transport vehicles carrying passengers according to details from today for Inter and Intra-city travels.

The Motorway Police has said that the provincial governments of the respective areas have to make sure that all SOPs are adhered to. The SOPs state that the transport vehicles must be at half of their total capacity and there must be an appropriate distance between passengers.

There must be disinfection gates at the transport terminals and everyone will have to pass through them before entering a vehicle. Transporters and the provincial governments have been directed to keep a record of disinfections carried out on each vehicle at regular intervals.

Furthermore, the Motorway police has directed relevant officials to certify vehicles that meet all the health and safety examinations before they can be on the road.

