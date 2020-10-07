Punjab Govt Releases Final Plan for 65km Rawalpindi Ring Road Project

Punjab government released the plan of the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project Economic Corridor (RRPEC) on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, after approval. According to the new plan, 10 new commercial and residential zones have been added to the project.

Among other projects, details mention the inclusion of a dry port equipped with modern facilities, a well-equipped hospital, and an international expo center, fruit and vegetable markets, goods and public transport terminals, and cattle markets. The public hearing of the Ring Road project would be carried out on October 19.

65.6 kilometer (km) long Ring Road would have six lanes on each side like the motorway, said Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Murtaza, adding that service roads would be constructed along the main road while RDA would plant 0.15 million saplings on the entire route of the signal-free corridor.

He also said that the project would have interchanges at eight different locations while residential zones would be established along four interchanges. A hospital is also included in the plan for the project, which will be built near Chak Beli Interchange, while the planned amusement park would be constructed between Chakri and Morat interchanges.

In December, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will lay the foundation of the mega project.