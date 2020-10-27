European Electric Bus Manufacturer to Invest $4 Billion in Pakistan

In an MoU signing ceremony on Monday between the Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and the CEO of a European Electric Bus Manufacturing Company EGV, the minister told the media that the said manufacturer will invest $4 billion to set up an electric bus manufacturing plant in Pakistan.

Fawad Chaudhry stated in his session with the media that the government is making concrete and focused efforts towards shifting the public transport of the metropolitan cities to electric vehicles. He also specified that the government’s goal is to have at least 20% of the public transport to be converted to electric vehicles all across the country in the near future, as per the National Electric Vehicle Policy (NEVP).

He also announced in the same session that the government has decided to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations on motorways across the country. He said that the country shall see progress on this particular front within the coming 6 months.

He also reminded the media that it is the 2nd big MoU signing in the pursuit to introduce electric buses to Pakistan, as 2 months ago, Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service also formed an alliance with Skywell Automobile, a Chinese automaker, to introduce electric buses in Pakistan.

He further stated after the signing ceremony between the two entities, the electric buses will start running on Pakistani roads this year. In the same session, the minister announced that the federal government will import 120 electric buses before the end of 2020 and that the local manufacturing of the electric buses shall begin by 2021.

Fawad Chaudhry stressed once again that these ventures are not only intended to boost economic growth and create new job opportunities but are also intended to serve as a major stepping stone in the prime minister’s vision of clean and green Pakistan.