The Long Awaited Firdous Market Underpass is Finally Nearing Completion

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has announced that the long-awaited Firdous Market Underpass Project (FMUP) is set to complete within the current week. Since the beginning of its construction in May 2020, the project was reportedly delayed multiple times, causing inconvenience for the daily commuters.

The said project, named Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Underpass, was originally planned for completion within 90 days. However, the repeated delays set back the completion period by another three months.

As per the reports, LDA had proposed a completion period of four months to Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar, who, in response, directed that the project be completed within 90 days.

Owing to numerous delays, the chief engineer for the project was dismissed, following which, the Additional Director General (DG) LDA took over as the project supervisor.

Due to the ongoing construction, the Firdous market area had become notorious among the local motorists as an epicenter of traffic congestion, especially during rush hours. Once the said project is completed, the two-lane, 540-meter long underpass will accommodate traffic from DHA, Cavalry Ground, and Gulberg area.

As per further details, the underpass will be able to accommodate over 91,000 vehicles on a daily basis, therefore allowing the motorists to save time and fuel.