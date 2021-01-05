MG Gearing Up to Unveil An Affordable Mini EV

Morris Garages (MG), the one-time ‘sweetheart’ of the automotive world, is currently struggling to recapture its former glory in the European market because of the strong presence of many other major players. Nonetheless, with its sight set on the Electric Vehicle (EV) market, the automaker is reportedly gearing up for a comeback.

As per a recent report, MG is planning to launch a small EV in the international market that it claims is going to be one of the best value mini EVs in the market.

Accordingly, it seems like MG is set to take on the likes of the Honda e, the Volkswagen ID.3, the Renault Zoey, the BMW i3, and the Nissan Leaf, among other small EVs, with its latest offering.

Although the company’s representatives have not shared many technical details, experts are of the view that the little EV will borrow the electric powertrain from a UK-based lineup.

Some reports also suggest that the vehicle will feature a slightly downsized ZS EV battery for an affordable price tag or be compromised in terms of interior space.

The EV will reportedly have a starting price of over 25,000 pounds, which does not make it the cheapest option in the market, however, it must be considered that the UK enforces high taxes and cars are usually more expensive compared to other big markets. Therefore, it remains to be seen if the car is of good value as a production-ready version of the new EV is yet to be revealed for the public eye.