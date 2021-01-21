Records of 600,000 Vehicles is Missing at Punjab Excise Dept.

Registration documents of more than 600,000 vehicles in the Excise and Taxation offices of Punjab are missing.

The situation has been highlighted by HAMSON Company, which is responsible for scanning files of the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department (ETD).

It is pertinent to mention here that the original documents are returned to the owners after the registration of vehicles while the scanned copies of the documents are maintained by the ETD.

What this means is that the absence of scanned copies has rendered the registration of 600,000 vehicles suspicious.

Meanwhile, senior officials within the Motor Transport Management Information System (MTMIS) at the ETD have declined to comment on the development.

According to HAMSON Company, scanned registration copies of 141,000 vehicles in Gujranwala division, 110,000 in Bahawalpur division, 89,000 in Sargodha division, 85,000 in DG Khan division, 75,000 in Multan division, 42,000 in Sahiwal division, 28,000 in Faisalabad division, 25,000 in Rawalpindi division, and 16,000 in Lahore division are missing.