Hyundai Nishat Announces Price Cuts for Tucson and Elantra

The bonanza of price reductions is in full effect as various automakers are making the much-anticipated announcements of price cuts one after the other. In the latest update, Hyundai Nishat has also announced a reduction in the prices of their C-Segment vehicles, namely, the Elantra sedan and the Tucson SUV.

Effective from this very moment, the following are the new price of the aforementioned vehicles:

Vehicles Old Price Price Reduction New Price Tucson GLS Sport 5,099,000 120,000 4,979,000 Tucson Ultimate 5,599,000 130,000 5,469,000 Elantra GLS 4,049,000 150,000 3,899,000

During mid-2020, when Hyundai Nishat debuted the Tucson SUV in Pakistan, it immediately increased the prices of the said SUV following an “overwhelming response” from the public. Needless to say that the public was none too pleased with Hyundai’s response.

ALSO READ

Honda Atlas Announces Big Price Cuts for Its Cars

While the aforementioned price cuts are not monumental by any means, they certainly are a welcome change in the progression of car prices in Pakistan. These price cuts are hopefully a small step towards greater and more positive progress for the auto industry.

Plus, like a few other automakers in Pakistan, Hyundai also stands to gain huge benefits from the new Electric Vehicle (EV) and Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) tax and duties concessions offered in the new auto policy.

ALSO READ

United Motors and Prince-DFSK Announce Small Reduction in Car Prices [Updated]

The automaker already has several EVs and HEVs in its lineup which could be a welcome addition to the Pakistani car market, as they would benefit the people, the environment, and the automaker itself.