Lamborghini is Bringing Back Countach as a Hybrid

As a 20th-century icon, the classic Lamborghini Countach is the ultimate ‘poster car’ that would have been on every car enthusiast’s bedroom wall primarily because of its uber-aggressive, low-slung, wedge-shaped design. During its lifespan between 1971 and 1990, the Countach was considered supercar royalty by car enthusiasts and analysts around the world, and today, its better examples are worth millions of dollars.

Lamborghini is well aware of the iconic status and nostalgia of the Countach nameplate, which is why it has decided to resurrect the car 50 years later and make it a modern hypercar that runs on hybrid power.

We make dreams come true. We did it with the classic Countach in the 1970s. And we’re doing it again. The new Lamborghini Countach is coming. ​#Lamborghini #Countach pic.twitter.com/nXctgIuyqe — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) August 9, 2021

Currently, little is known about the upcoming rendition of the Countach but Car and Driver noted that a photograph showing its full name as the ‘Countach LPI 800-4’ had been leaked and posted on Instagram a few weeks ago.

According to its report, the LPI (Longitudinale Posteriore Ibrido) is a designation that had once been given to the 2014 Asterion hybrid concept, and this implies that the new Countach is likely to be a hybrid supercar. Additionally, the ‘800’ indicates 800 hp, and the ‘4’ symbolizes that the powertrain will send power to all four wheels (as is the standard with modern Lamborghinis).

The report also revealed that the new Countach may be a limited production vehicle like the Reventon, the Sesto Elemento, the Veneno, the Centenario, and certain other exclusive vehicles that have been released by Lamborghini over the years, as the production of the Aventador is likely to continue for a few more years.

The report also points out that Lamborghini customarily gives a new moniker to each new arrival in its lineup, which is why a new and mass-produced supercar cannot carry an old nameplate.

Therefore, similar to the icon of the late 1990’s legend, the new Lamborghini Countach will probably cost millions of dollars due to its exclusivity factor while making it another distant but pleasant dream for car enthusiasts.