Kia Lucky Motors Celebrates Production of 50,000 Cars in Two Years

Kia Lucky Motors (KLM) is regarded by auto-analysts and enthusiasts as one of the most noteworthy and successful automakers in the history of the Pakistani automotive industry. While there is a decent demand for Picanto, Sorento, and Carnival, the company’s move to introduce the compact crossover SUV segment in Pakistan with the launch of Kia Sportage has played a huge role in its meteoric rise.

In acknowledgment of its achievement, KLM just celebrated the production of 50,000 cars at its local assembling facility at Port Qasim. It accomplished this feat in just over two years of its launch, subsequently becoming one of the most prolific car companies in Pakistan.

KLM also debuted the Stonic SUV in Pakistan this week to a lot of attention and praise from the public on account of its impressive list of features and an attractive price tag.

With a price of Rs. 3.66 million for the EX variant, and Rs. 3.88 million for the EX+ variant, the Stonic is a subcompact crossover SUV that KLM has positioned to rival Toyota Corolla Altis Grande, Honda Civic (with the exception of the RS Turbo), Hyundai Elantra, and MG ZS.

With the rising popularity of crossover SUVs in the country, Stonic is sure to give local compact sedans tough competition. Also, KLM’s quick-earned brand value will help Stonic become an instant hit in the Pakistani market and allow the company to increase its stock.