Chinese Bike Maker to Launch a 5-Wheeled Loader in Pakistan

The three-wheeled loaders have become immensely popular in the Pakistani market due to their cheap price and utility in a short period of time, biting off a massive chunk of Suzuki Ravi’s market share. However, the loader market seems to be growing further to disrupt the small-truck market as well.

In a recent video posted on social media by Horsepower Pakistan, a large, five-wheeled loader can be seen parked in a Chinese motorcycle dealership, next to several 70cc motorcycles. The company name isn’t visible due to the poor video resolution, however, the large loader — branded the CR-300 — can be seen.

To lug around hefty weights in its large loading bed, the vehicle seems to be powered by a 300cc air-cooled engine, however, the power output and fuel consumption are not yet known, and neither is the price. It has twin-fork coil spring suspension on either side and has leaf springs at the back for maximum reliability and easy maintainability.

The popularity of these loaders is due to their simple technology, cheap prices, and relatively reasonable fuel economy. The CR-300 loader seems to have all the elements of a credible threat to small pickup trucks such as the Hyundai Porter, Kia Frontier, Foreland C10, and other small cab-over trucks in Pakistan.