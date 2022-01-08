Honda Might be Discontinuing Civic X in Pakistan

As per the car dealers, Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) is likely to discontinue the 10th Generation Civic this year, the model that was launched back in 2016, making way for the much-anticipated 11th generation Honda Civic.

Officials of several dealerships also suggest that this year might be the last for Honda Civic X. Considering that the 11th generation Honda Civic has been the talk of the town for a while now.

Dealers have not been officially informed of an exact launch date or made any visit to witness the 2022 Civic, which is the usual process before a newer generation is near its launch, although they have been reportedly informing the customers booking the 10th generation Civic that there is a possibility that the generation could be changed so there could be a change of price between now and the delivery date.

Delivery Period of 8-Months

Honda customers will be receiving Civic after 8 months, as per the given delivery date of August 2022. In contrast to the delivery time for the new Honda City, that stretches to a maximum of five months.

Also, new bookings for Civic 1.5-liter Turbo and 1.8-liter i-VTEC models are no longer entertained at Honda’s dealerships.

Reports suggest that the upcoming Honda Civic could be introduced with minimal variations, with some features or specification changes according to Pakistan.

Expected Price For Honda Civic 11th Generation

A price hike for the newer model is a must in Pakistan, however, the exact price is still under wraps. Market talk hints that the new Civic is expected to cost from Rs. 4.5 million to Rs. 5.5 million.

The upcoming PAPS Auto Show will be held in Karachi from 21 to 23 January 2022. If the 11th generation gets displayed at the event, clearly the beast is going to grab all the attention.

Currently, Honda Atlas is in the middle of testing the 11th generation Civic to launch it locally but there are no in-depth details provided by the company in this regard.

The 8-months-long delivery period and officials predicting the price change at the delivery time oddly seems to be a good sign for 11th generation Civic fans who are impatiently waiting for its launch in Pakistan, despite its hefty price.