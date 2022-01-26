Proton Pakistan Sold Only 1233 Cars in 2021

Proton Pakistan has only sold 1233 units in 2021, according to market insight shared by AutoJournal.pk on its social media account.

The major reason behind low sales by the Malaysian automaker seems to be the lockdown imposed in Malaysia which caused a shortage of Completely Knocked Down (CKD) parts. This kept the company from making a decent number of cars in Pakistan.

Proton sold 1052 Completely Built-Up (CBU) units in Pakistan of Proton X70 and Proton Saga combined with only 181 locally manufactured vehicles.

The Malaysian newcomer has still more than a thousand pending vehicles that it has to deliver to its customers, who cannot do anything but wait for their turn.

Various netizens have commented that Proton has failed to perform in Pakistan as it can’t seem to handle market demand.

Others say that the company will soon wind up its operations as it has remained unsuccessful in establishing its name and competing with other big companies which have ruled the auto segment for years now.

Interestingly, Proton Pakistan has remained silent in the wake of price hikes, as it has yet to announce its revised car prices which also may affect its future sales, considering their previous record of delayed deliveries and production problems the company has been going through.