Karachi’s New Green Line Bus Stations Defaced, Buses Pelted

The walls of Karachi’s new Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station have already been ruined with wall chalking against the PPP-led Government of Sindh.

Advertisement

Criticism of the incumbent government and Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, was spray-painted on the walls of the Nagan Chowrangi BRT station, according to a report by ARY News.

ALSO READ Karachi’s Green Line Bus Service Opens Today

بی آر ٹی ناگن چورنگی اسٹیشن کراچی

کی خوبصورت دیوار پہ دیدہ زیب چاکنگ اور سپرےکرکے اسے مزید پرکشش بنادیا گیا واضح رہے کہ گرین چلے مشکل سے 20/22 دن ہوئے ہیں pic.twitter.com/hClUtdkKnx — Faizullah Khan (@FaizullahSwati) February 1, 2022

Even paan and tobacco chewers have left their marks beside the political graffiti on the station walls.

The Green Line bus service began operating on 10 January, with 80 buses covering a 21 km route from 6 AM to 10 PM. Another 22 stations have also been built for it.

The Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail, visited the bus service and told the public to keep the stations and buses clean. “This European-standard facility is for you and you deserved it,” he said, and added that it “is not a place to spit paan or betel nut (chaalia)”.

ALSO READ BRT Peshawar Reaches Record Number of Passengers

People in Karachi also pelted the newly-launched Green Line bus service with stones at various spots between Surjani and Numaish. The stones were reportedly thrown from the pedestrian bridge and damaged the buses’ infrastructure, but passengers were not injured in the attack.