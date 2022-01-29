Has Honda Started Bookings for Civic 2022?

Recently news about Honda Civic 2022’s bookings was circulating on social media. Honda Atlas has issued a warning against the widely circulated misinformation, saying that it reserves the right to take legal action against the netizens involved in spreading such ‘fake news’ about the company and misleading its customers.

Honda Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited posted a notice on Facebook today, which read:

We have been made aware of a letter circulating on Facebook regarding booking/prices of the 2022 New Honda Civic.

It added, “We strongly condemned this and the concerns responsible (individual or organization) who created, generated, or promoting this letter”.

The automaker made it clear that it has not made any announcement to start bookings or released prices for the new 11th generation Honda Civic.

Several individuals have been propagating unverified information about the cost of variants and booking amounts on social media platforms, which prompted the company to clarify that the rumor is inauthentic.