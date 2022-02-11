Another Big Price Hike on the Cards for Motorbikes

Pakistani motorcycle manufacturers are expected to once again hike the prices of their two-wheelers soon to counter the impact of high production costs and the poor performance of the Pakistani Rupee against the US Dollar.

Japanese motorbike manufacturer, Yamaha raised the price of its motorbikes by up to Rs. 12,000 which are applicable from 11 February, while other manufacturers are anticipated to follow suit.

The Chairman of the Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Manufacturers (APMA), Sabir Sheikh, said, “We are expecting [a] notification from other bike makers soon,” and added, “We get the information from dealers and suppliers, who inform us about potential price hikes”.

Reasons for the Upcoming Price Hike

Sheikh said that depreciation of the Pakistani rupee, increase in foreign commodity prices, increasing energy expenses, and increased freight costs are the major reasons for the hike in the prices of two-wheelers.

Motorcycle sales had surged between 2016 and 2018, according to data from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) before dipping in 2019 and 2020, and then recovering in FY2021.

Excluding the month of December, sales climbed in the first half of the fiscal year 2022, which analysts credit to the end-of-the-year phenomena in which consumers wait until the end of the year to buy a new-year model.

Japanese motorcycle manufacturers including Suzuki, Yamaha, and Honda have recently grown their market share as compared to low-priced Chinese motorbike makers. PAMA members determined that the category has expanded over the last 20 years, from 86,000 in FY2000 to 1.9 million in FY2021. Meanwhile, government officials predict that 2.6 million motorbikes will be sold in FY2021.

Unmentioned Chinese Bike Sales

Sheikh clarified that the data only reflects the sales of the listed firms, while hundreds of small Chinese motorcycle assemblers that manufacture cheap motorcycles were left out. “Therefore, the data doesn’t fully reflect the actual picture,” he said.

Sheikh added that Chinese motorcycles had grabbed a large portion of the market until 2020, which is up to 55-60 percent. It was also noted that those who had previously bought low-cost Chinese motorcycles seem no longer able to purchase one due to rising motorbike prices and overall inflation.

The sales of costly Japanese motorcycles had increased in 2021, bringing their market share to 60 percent.

“People, who previously opted for four-wheel, have been forced to go for a two-wheel owing to the surging car and fuel prices,” Sheikh revealed, and added that vehicle owners are buying motorcycles to minimize their fuel usage.

“The established companies preempted that sales may go down with increasing prices and rising inflation, which both would reduce buying power,” he said.