Suzuki Witnesses a Shocking Drop in Sales as Car Sales Plummet

The overall auto industry sales plunged significantly in January 2022. Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) and Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) in particular, have witnessed a sizeable decrease in monthly sales, as per the official monthly report from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturer’s Association (PAMA).

According to the latest data, the auto sector observed a total of 20,621 car sales, recording a Month Over Month (MoM) drop of 25 percent but a Year Over Year (YoY) increase of 18 percent.

In January, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) sold 6,797 units and recorded an MoM increase of 9 percent and a YoY increase of 25 percent in sales. Hyundai Nishat sold 612 cars in the same period, observing an MoM decrease of 20 percent.

HACL sold 4,064 cars, recording an MoM increase of 14 percent, and a YoY increase of 66 percent, while PSMC sold 9,037 units and recorded an MoM decrease of 42 percent and an insignificant YoY increase.

Unofficial reports suggest that collective sales of non-PAMA member companies such as Kia Lucky Motors, MG JW SEZ, Master Changan Motors, Regal Motors, Al-Haj Proton, United Motors, Haval, etc. also went down in January.

The sales figures of some of the most popular vehicles in Pakistan are as follows:

Passenger Vehicle Sales (PAMA Members Only)

Passenger Vehicles Units Sold in December 2021 Units Sold in January 2022 Month on Month %age Difference PSMC

Cultus 1,411 1,172 -17% Alto 9,195 3,864 -58% Wagon R 2,861 1,537 -46% Bolan 1,040 956 -8% Swift 2 Discontinued n/a Toyota IMC

Corolla 3,180 3,435 8% Yaris 1,975 2,093 6% Fortuner 422 473 12% Hilux 641 796 24% Honda Atlas

City & Civic 4,405 3,646 -17% BR-V 303 418 38% Hyundai Nishat

Tucson 230 135 -66% Sonata 169 172 2% Elantra 228 109 -52%

Last month showed tremendous car sales figures due to a pre-buying spree in fear of price hikes. With the new prices, increased taxes, and auto-financing restrictions in place, car sales are expected to drop further in the coming days.