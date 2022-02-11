Excise Dept to Begin Crackdown Against Unregistered Vehicles of Govt Departments

The Excise Department has warned that it will seize the unregistered vehicles under the use of the government departments in the Charsadda district if they are not registered with the clearance of the outstanding dues.

Advertisement

Taxation Officer Arshad Hameed revealed that despite repeated written letters to the relevant quarters to register their automobiles, officials from over 25 government departments are still driving unregistered vehicles.

ALSO READ Balochistan Governor’s Protocol Car Fined Over Tinted Windows

The official stated that none of the departments have registered their vehicles, which is causing massive losses to the provincial funds.

“The officials of various departments have not registered their vehicles with the Excise Department despite our repeated requests for the same,” he stated, claiming that majority of the departments had also failed to pay the token tax for their vehicles.

Departments Involved

The departments that haven’t paid the token tax or are still using unregistered vehicles include Agriculture, Health, Forests, Livestock, Communication and Works, Social Welfare, Manpower and Labour, Rescue 1122, and Education, as well as the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Charsadda, TMA Tangi, TMA Shabqadar, Bacha Khan University among others.

ALSO READ Islamabad Traffic Police to Take Strict Action Against HIDs and High Beam Usage

The excise official declared that if the concerned departments fail to register the vehicles and clear the unpaid taxes within the prescribed time, all the unregistered vehicles will be impounded.