Toyota Unveils Hilux GR Sport 2022 to Compete With Ford Ranger Raptor

Toyota is manufacturing a more powerful midsize truck to compete against the Ford Ranger Raptor that will be launched on 22 February. Although the Hilux GR Sport variant has been available since late 2018, its more adventurous version is now getting extra power.

The 2022 Hilux GR Sport has been showcased in South Africa and is equipped with the typical Gazoo Racing components.

Engine and Power

The 2022 Hilux GR Sport has more fascinating details hidden under its hood. The 2.8-liter turbodiesel engine has been tweaked to produce 221 hp (165 kW) and 550 Nm (404 lb-ft) of torque.

These output figures reflect a 10 percent power upsurge compared to the standard pickup, which is a little more vigor than the previous Ranger Raptor as Ford is abandoning the diesel engine in favor of a petrol engine.

The Blue Oval’s truck is likely to be powered by an EcoBoost V6 which will give it more horsepower. While it is too early to discuss its torque, the Hilux GR Sport’s GD6 fuel-powered engine seems pretty powerful regardless.

Launch

Toyota will launch the beefed-up pickup in South Africa in May 2022. For now, it is unknown if the bulkier Hilux will be sold exclusively in South Africa or if it will be introduced in other countries as well. Given that the present model has been on the market for nearly seven years, it could be one of the final modifications for the eighth-generation Hilux.

The all-new Hilux and Tacoma are reportedly predicted to be combined into a single truck based on a worldwide platform, and this will potentially affect their SUV counterparts — the Fortuner and 4Runner, respectively. This would undoubtedly lower costs in challenging times as carmakers are investing massively in electrification.

A bulkier GRMN Hilux that will sit above the base GR Sport variant in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Hierarchy can be expected in the future, although this may take a while.

