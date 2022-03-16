Pakistan’s Jolta Electric Sold 10,000 Bikes in 2021

Jolta Electric’s eBike is Pakistan’s first locally developed electric bike, and the company recently confirmed that it delivered 10,000 units to local consumers in 2021. This is a major success, considering the challenging market and competition.

The company began its operations by upgrading Pakistan’s most popular 70cc motorcycle. It introduced its bike with an electric hub motor and battery pack instead of a conventional 70cc internal combustion engine.

ALSO READ Hyundai Tests 2024 Kona Hybrid Crossover

Jolta Electric claims that its e-bike is environment-friendly and is more cost-effective for the average user than a regular fuel-powered engine. It has a simple design and mechanicals that are similar to the locally-made 70cc motorcycles. It also allows for easier replacement of parts at lower costs.

ALSO READ Honda Introduces CG125 Special in China

While other countries have superior electric car infrastructure, the Pakistani market lags far behind as the country still lacks electric charging stations and an overall acceptance of electric cars or bikes.

Nonetheless, Jolta Electric has done exceptionally well with its milestone in such a tough market.

Via horsepower