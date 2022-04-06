Toyota IMC Sets Another Record for Highest Sales in a Month

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has set a new monthly record, selling 7,132 units in March 2022 breaking its previous record of October 2021 when it sold 7,001 vehicles. This is the third time within 8 months that Toyota has set a monthly sales record, which is an impressive feat.

The current sales – as claimed by Toyota – are the highest ever since the beginning of its operations in 1993. Experts state that the automaker is riding high on the ongoing rise in car demand.

This is particularly fortuitous for Toyota considering its faster delivery times. Reportedly, its most popular sedan — Toyota Yaris — boasts a two-month delivery time. In comparison, the delivery time of Honda City and Changan Alsvin is 4 months.

Toyota’s Foresight

Contrary to its current success, the automaker believes that car sales will take a hit in the coming days.

During their quarterly performance review last month, CEO of Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) Ali Asghar Jamali stated that amid the mounting pressures of global logistical challenges, increasing freight costs, and depreciating local currency, the price hikes are unavoidable.

He added that the overall sales volume of the auto industry is likely to drop by 15 to 20 percent in the next two years due to the increasing prices of cars. He claimed that the company seeks to ensure consistency in its pricing by moving towards localization.

Although, with the recent sales figures, there seems to be little in the way of the skyrocketing demand for cars.