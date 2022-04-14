Best Sehri and Iftar Deals in Faisalabad This Year

To celebrate the spirit of Ramadan, restaurants in various cities tempt people with their enticing Ramadan deals. Likewise, a number of restaurants in Faisalabad are now offering some amazing Sehri and Iftar deals to their customers. Many of these restaurants are offering delicious Sehr-o-Iftar buffets and platters with the option of either dine-in or takeaway. This article is a compilation of the best Sehri and Iftar deals in Faisalabad.
From new cafes to high-end restaurants and notable eateries, this extensive list covers them all. Whether you are in the mood for desi Pakistani dishes or craving something contemporary, these deals and discounts are bound to fulfill your needs.
Thus, to help you choose, we have rounded up the best Sehri and iftar deals in Faisalabad for Ramadan 2022.
Best Sehri and Iftar Deals in Faisalabad
Make your Sehri and iftar delicious with these tempting and mouth-watering deals for Ramadan.
Almaida Pizza Garden
Baba Tikka Shop
Broadway Pizza
Buddy’s Kitchen
Burger King
Cafe Cilantro by Jammin Java
Cafe Geneva
Chuck N Cheese
Domino’s
Fork n Knives Pizza Kitchen
Godfather
KFC
Khayyam Food Court
Latte e te´
Loon Mirchi
Main Street Cafe
Marhaba Mahal
McDonald’s
Mr. Wingg’z
Nando’s
Optp
Oriental Restaurant
Pizza Hut
Portobello
RoofTop Royal Cuisine
Royalton Hotel
Salt’n Pepper
Sam’s Fried Chicken
Sky Lounge
Stone Ove “Pizza valley”
Tandoori Restaurant
The Lounge by Attraction
The Pizza Kitchen
Overall timings for Iftar offers are from Maghrib till midnight, depending on the restaurant, while Sehri will be available from midnight to Fajr. For more details and information, you can visit their official websites.
All of the above-mentioned restaurants and food chains are offering sumptuous Sehri and Iftar meals at affordable prices. So, try out these Ramadan offers and let us know your feedback in the comments below.
Check out Sehri and Iftar deals in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, and Multan. Here’s an overall list as well.