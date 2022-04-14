Best Sehri and Iftar Deals in Faisalabad This Year

To celebrate the spirit of Ramadan, restaurants in various cities tempt people with their enticing Ramadan deals. Likewise, a number of restaurants in Faisalabad are now offering some amazing Sehri and Iftar deals to their customers. Many of these restaurants are offering delicious Sehr-o-Iftar buffets and platters with the option of either dine-in or takeaway. This article is a compilation of the best Sehri and Iftar deals in Faisalabad.

ALSO READ 10 Healthy Foods for Sehri and Iftar This Ramadan

From new cafes to high-end restaurants and notable eateries, this extensive list covers them all. Whether you are in the mood for desi Pakistani dishes or craving something contemporary, these deals and discounts are bound to fulfill your needs.

Thus, to help you choose, we have rounded up the best Sehri and iftar deals in Faisalabad for Ramadan 2022.

Best Sehri and Iftar Deals in Faisalabad

Make your Sehri and iftar delicious with these tempting and mouth-watering deals for Ramadan.

Almaida Pizza Garden

Baba Tikka Shop

Broadway Pizza

Buddy’s Kitchen

Burger King

Cafe Cilantro by Jammin Java

Cafe Geneva

Chuck N Cheese

Domino’s

Fork n Knives Pizza Kitchen

Godfather

KFC

Khayyam Food Court

Latte e te´

Loon Mirchi

Main Street Cafe

Marhaba Mahal

McDonald’s

Mr. Wingg’z

Nando’s

Optp

Oriental Restaurant

Pizza Hut

Portobello

RoofTop Royal Cuisine

Royalton Hotel

Salt’n Pepper

Sam’s Fried Chicken

Sky Lounge

Stone Ove “Pizza valley”

Tandoori Restaurant

The Lounge by Attraction

The Pizza Kitchen

Overall timings for Iftar offers are from Maghrib till midnight, depending on the restaurant, while Sehri will be available from midnight to Fajr. For more details and information, you can visit their official websites.

All of the above-mentioned restaurants and food chains are offering sumptuous Sehri and Iftar meals at affordable prices. So, try out these Ramadan offers and let us know your feedback in the comments below.

Check out Sehri and Iftar deals in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, and Multan. Here’s an overall list as well.