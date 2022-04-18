Kia Announces its 3rd Major Price Hike This Year for Best-Selling Cars

Published Apr 18, 2022

Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) was praised for its ability to maintain vehicle prices in 2020 and 2021. Sadly, the devaluation of local currency and increase in freight charges have seemingly overpowered the Korean automaker.

As per a recent notification, the company has increased the prices of best-selling Kia vehicles in Pakistan, namely, Sportage, Stonic, and Picanto. Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
Picanto M/T 2,400,000 2,600,000 200,000
Picanto A/T 2,500,000 2,700,000 200,000
Sportage Alpha 5,000,000 5,300,000 300,000
Sportage FWD 5,500,000 5,800,000 300,000
Sportage AWD 6,000,000 6,300,000 300,000
Stonic EX 4,150,000 4,425,000 275,000
Stonic EX+ 4,450,000 4,725,000 275,000

Recently, LMCL had suspended the bookings for all of the aforementioned Kia models. The notification did not include any reason behind the suspension but has highlighted that it is only temporary. According to a dealership representative, the bookings are still closed, but will likely resume next week.

LMCL has increased the prices of Kia’s top-selling cars for the third time within 3 months. It has also possibly initiated another wave of price hikes in the automotive industry.

